    AFN Naples Radio News- Admiral Stuart Munsch Relieved And Pennsylvania National Guard Lithuania Partnership

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.20.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    251120-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (November 20, 2025) Radio news highlighting U.S. Navy Admiral Stuart Munsch being relieved as Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, Africa and Pennsylvania National Guard's partnership with Lithuania through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 08:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89156
    Filename: 2511/DOD_111391671.mp3
    Length: 00:02:42
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Admiral Stuart Munsch Relieved And Pennsylvania National Guard Lithuania Partnership, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lithuania
    State Partnerhip Program
    Change of Command
    Admiral Stuart Munsch
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    NAVEUR NAVAF

