    AFN Naples Radio News- U.S, Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Ghanaian Partnership And Army 2025 Football Jersey

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.18.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    251118-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 18, 2025) Radio news highlighting U.S, Army Southern European Task Force, Africa conducting a counternarcotics tabletop exercise alongside Ghanaian partners and the new Army Football Jersey for the 2025 Army Navy football game. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    jersey
    counternarcotics
    Ghana
    NSA Naples
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force - Africa
    Army Vs Navy 2025

