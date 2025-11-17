Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    108th MP Holiday Safety Brief

    108th MP Holiday Safety Brief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.18.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    108th Military Police Company (Airborne/Air Assault) provides a safety brief announcing a program with the Carabinieri to reduce driving under the influence on Caserma Ederle and Del Din.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 07:04
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89142
    Filename: 2511/DOD_111391561.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 108th MP Holiday Safety Brief, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download