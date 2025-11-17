On this Episode, we will dive into the Buy American Act. We talk about the history of the BAA and all the changes that have happened throughout its history. We then discuss the current state of the law now.
Note: This episode was recorded before 1 Oct 2025. The new SAT is $350k and the MPT is $15k.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 09:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89124
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111389041.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 13: Deep Dive into the Buy American Act, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.