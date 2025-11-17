251007-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 7, 2025) Radio news highlighting a Crisis Response Training U.S. Army medical professionals concluded a week-long knowledge exchange with the Angolan Military Health Division and Military Star Card 0% interest and no payments at commissaries worldwide for three months on purchases made during October (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 06:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89029
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111382664.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Crisis Response Training and Military Star Card, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.