251020-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 2-, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Commander, Task Force (CTF) change of command and the Naval Support Activity Naples 250th Navy Ball. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 04:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89027
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111382641.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - CTF 66 Change of Command and NSA Naples 250 Navy Ball, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.