    AFN Naples Radio News - Wargaming Exercise Lion DRE and National Guard Meets With Nordic Partners

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.06.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    251006-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 6, 2025) Radio news highlighting U.S. Army Southern European Task Force's Stress Test Response to the Wargaming Exercise Lion DRE and the National Guard Bureau's meeting with Nordic partners. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Wargaming Exercise Lion DRE and National Guard Meets With Nordic Partners, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force
    National Guard
    Lion Dre
    Nordic Partners

