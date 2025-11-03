The LOGSTAT: Reshaping the Pre-Command Course

Episode #28: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Misha Dantzler, the Director for the Sustainment Pre-Command Course, to revisit the Sustainment Pre-Command Course, which is no longer available in the format that we discussed in Episode 16, “Sustainment Pre-Command Course.” The Pre-Command Course has been reshaped to be a more efficient program for leaders, and the conservation highlights how sustainment has been integrated to provide them the resources to be successful.



Currently resources are available at: https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/team/19%3Adod%3A66e97ca339f0478e85b64a08f236f335%40thread.skype/conversations?groupId=68d0b1a8-8b3e-4edc-a753-afd68f1feb0b&tenantId=fae6d70f-954b-4811-92b6-0530d6f84c43



At a future time, the resources will be available at the Army Sustainment University Digital University. Link: https://cascom.army.mil/asrp/digital-uni.html