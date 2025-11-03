251030-N-JC401-1001, SASEBO, Japan
NAVADMIN 255/24 brings updates to Billet-Based Advancement that impact enlisted personnel, leadership, and career counselors. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 19:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88854
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111368924.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 30OCT25: NAVADMIN 255/24, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.