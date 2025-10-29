Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Oct 29, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: Oct 29, 2025

    JAPAN

    10.28.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spoke to troops about peace through strength and the importance of re-establishing deterrence.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 21:06
    TAGS

    Deterance
    INDOPACIFC
    lethality & readiness
    Yokota Air Base
    SecWar
    SECWARHegseth

