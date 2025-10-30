The LOGSTAT: Beans, Bullets, & Batteries

Episode #27: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Kevin Agness, who serves as the 60th Quartermaster Commandant, to explore the future of energy and how batteries will play a critical role in extending operational reach and will serve as a strategic capability. This episode provides the framework for leaders on how they should integrate the concept of energy into their planning operations.



For more information on the Quartermaster Corps: https://quartermaster.army.mil/