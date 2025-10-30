Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: Beans, Bullets, & Batteries

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #27: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Kevin Agness, who serves as the 60th Quartermaster Commandant, to explore the future of energy and how batteries will play a critical role in extending operational reach and will serve as a strategic capability. This episode provides the framework for leaders on how they should integrate the concept of energy into their planning operations.

    For more information on the Quartermaster Corps: https://quartermaster.army.mil/

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 11:02
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:31:29
    Location: US
