    NEWSCAST 27OCT25: Blue Ridge Departure & CFAS Beautification Project

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.26.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    The USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) a Blue Ridge-class command ship and the flagship of the U.S. 7th Fleet, has departed from Busan, Korea on September 30th, 2025, and on October 11th, 2025 Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Nippon Lodge number 9 lead a beautification project at the front gate of CFAS. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.26.2025 21:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88810
    Filename: 2510/DOD_111359529.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 27OCT25: Blue Ridge Departure & CFAS Beautification Project, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    beautification project
    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    CFAS
    7th Fleet

