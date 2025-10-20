NEWSCAST 27OCT25: Blue Ridge Departure & CFAS Beautification Project

The USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) a Blue Ridge-class command ship and the flagship of the U.S. 7th Fleet, has departed from Busan, Korea on September 30th, 2025, and on October 11th, 2025 Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Nippon Lodge number 9 lead a beautification project at the front gate of CFAS. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)