Payment Protection PROMO

251009-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan
A radio promotion for payment protection programs and financial support available to Department of Defense personnel. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|10.08.2025
|10.21.2025 22:41
|Recording
|88758
|2510/DOD_111352421.mp3
|00:00:15
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|5
|0
|0
