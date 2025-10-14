The LOGSTAT: NextGen Sustainment C2

Episode #25: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Paul Smith, who serves as the Sustainment Mission Command Director at CASCOM, to discuss the integration of NextGen C2 with sustainment operations. This updated technology will enable sustainment elements to be truly synchronized, in real time, across the battlespace with the different warfighting functions to provide precision sustainment and predictive logistics. Be sure to check out the winter 2026 edition of the Army Sustainment Professional Journal that will be published in mid-January 2026 which is titled, “Data-Centric Command and Control: Transforming and Converging Sustainment Warfighting Systems with C2 Next” to explore NextGen C2 from multiple other perspectives to continue the dialogue with your formations.