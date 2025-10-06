Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo USO Stitch Social PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.07.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    251003-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    A radio promotion for a Sasebo USO Stitch Social at USO Nimitz Park October 15, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 00:15
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88715
    Filename: 2510/DOD_111344979.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    This work, Sasebo USO Stitch Social PROMO, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Stitch Social

