SUPREME HEADQUARTERS ALLIED POWERS EUROPE (SHAPE), Belgium (Sept. 26, 2025) - An hour-long scoped radio cut highlighting a DJ's on-air skills, show preparation, board operation, and overall execution. Edited to focus solely on the DJ's performance, excluding music and advertisements. American Forces Network (AFN) Benelux, broadcasting from SHAPE, supports the U.S. Air Force and NATO mission by delivering critical information, command messaging, and entertainment to service members and their families stationed across Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 05:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88661
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111337316.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:08
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Afternoon Hangout with DJ Carter, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.