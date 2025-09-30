Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M2A3 Bradley Table IV Gunnery in Bulgaria - News In One Oct 1, 2025

    GERMANY

    09.29.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-16 Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, or 1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division conducted an M2A3 Bradley Table IV gunnery, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by A1C Olivia Marino)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 04:23
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M2A3 Bradley Table IV Gunnery in Bulgaria - News In One Oct 1, 2025, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Europe
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Bradley live-fire
    NATO
    1st Infantry Division

