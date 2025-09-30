Forest Service Podcast: The Mann Gulch Fire: Part 4 Audio

Ranger Jansson's emotional journey after the Mann Gulch Fire, including his involvement in the investigation, guiding relatives to the disaster scene, and the impact on his family. The controversial board review, its findings, and the lack of popularity with the victims' families and the media. The long-term impact of the tragedy on Jansson and his family, including his transfer and medical challenges. The positive outcomes and changes in firefighting practices that emerged from the fire, and the enduring legacy of the young men who parachuted into Mann Gulch.