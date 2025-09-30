Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - GRAIP_Lite: Taking the easy street to road erosion estimates

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service

    When land managers or planners need to understand how a segment of a forest road is impacting water quality, the Geomorphic Road Analysis and Inventory Package (GRAIP) is the go-to resource, with in-depth tools for intensive analysis. However, GRAIP’s use is limited to road segments where detailed field data are available or when analyzing high-risk roads within priority watersheds. With the National Forest System having over 380,000 miles of roads, that’s a lot of mileage that can’t be easily analyzed with GRAIP. For situations where field data are unavailable or entire watersheds need analysis, GRAIP_Lite is a new go-to resource.

    Music by Souvenir Thread.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:59
