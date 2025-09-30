Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Fire Weather Alert System Mobile App (FWAS): Realtime data could save lives on the fireline

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service

    Science You Can Use in 5 Minutes - Audio

    While inconvenient for your average hiker or boater, major shifts in the weather can be deadly for firefighters. Longer and more intense fire seasons make accurate and timely weather predictions crucial to firefighter safety. To answer this need, the Fire Weather Alert System (FWAS) was developed by Jason Forthofer, Research Mechanical Engineer, and Natalie Wagenbrenner, Research Meteorologist, both from the Rocky Mountain Research Station’s Missoula Fire Sciences Laboratory. The FWAS is a mobile app that gathers weather data from many sources into a single convenient space and provides firefighters with individualized, easy-to-use, and timely weather alerts on their phones.

    Music by Souvenir Thread.

    This work, Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Fire Weather Alert System Mobile App (FWAS): Realtime data could save lives on the fireline, by Alexis Neukirch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

