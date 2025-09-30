Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Burning Questions Answered: New review examines 30 years of fuel treatment effects on wildfire severity

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Burning Questions Answered: New review examines 30 years of fuel treatment effects on wildfire severity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service

    More high-severity wildfire is occurring in the U.S. West and affecting people and forests in challenging ways. In places where mitigating high-severity wildfire is desirable, returning low-severity fire through fuel treatments is common practice. The last quantitative review of fuel treatment research happened 10 years ago. Much has been learned since then.

    Music by Souvenir Thread.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:59
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88642
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111336328.mp3
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Burning Questions Answered: New review examines 30 years of fuel treatment effects on wildfire severity, by Alexis Neukirch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SYCU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download