Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Burning Questions Answered: New review examines 30 years of fuel treatment effects on wildfire severity

More high-severity wildfire is occurring in the U.S. West and affecting people and forests in challenging ways. In places where mitigating high-severity wildfire is desirable, returning low-severity fire through fuel treatments is common practice. The last quantitative review of fuel treatment research happened 10 years ago. Much has been learned since then.
|06.21.2024
|09.30.2025 16:59
|Interviews
|88642
|2509/DOD_111336328.mp3
|00:05:32
|US
|1
|0
|0
