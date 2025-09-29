NEWSCAST 25SEP25: USS Chief at Autumn Fest & SEACAT 2025

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Sep. 25, 2025)

On Sep. 19, 2025, the United States, with 11 Indo-Pacific ally and partner nations, concluded the 24th annual Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise, and on Sep. 20, 2025, USS Chief (MCM 14) offered tours to the public during the Sasebo District Autumn Festival. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)