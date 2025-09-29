Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 25SEP25: USS Chief at Autumn Fest & SEACAT 2025

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.24.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Sep. 25, 2025)
    On Sep. 19, 2025, the United States, with 11 Indo-Pacific ally and partner nations, concluded the 24th annual Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise, and on Sep. 20, 2025, USS Chief (MCM 14) offered tours to the public during the Sasebo District Autumn Festival. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 23:46
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    USS Chief (MCM 14)
    Mine Counter Measure Ships
    CFAS
    SEACAT 25

