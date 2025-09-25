Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Stars and Stripes Trunk or Treat

    Radio Spot - Stars and Stripes Trunk or Treat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    09.25.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot on the Stars and Stripes Trunk or Treat that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Sept. 26, 2025, to Oct. 23, 2025, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 05:14
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88562
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111322820.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Stars and Stripes Trunk or Treat, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    stars and stripes
    trunk or treat
    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download