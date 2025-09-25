Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cobra Warrior 2025 - News in One Sept. 26, 2025

    Exercise Cobra Warrior 2025 - News in One Sept. 26, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.25.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In This News In One:

    U.S. airmen assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing and the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron commemorated the first time a B-52 flew equipped with a Link 16 on RAF Fairford, England Sept. 17, 2025.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 04:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88558
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111322793.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cobra Warrior 2025 - News in One Sept. 26, 2025, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFNE
    Link 16
    Royal Air Force (RAF)
    News in One
    NATO
    Cobra Warrior 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download