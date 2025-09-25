Exercise Cobra Warrior 2025 - News in One Sept. 26, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88558" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In This News In One:



U.S. airmen assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing and the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron commemorated the first time a B-52 flew equipped with a Link 16 on RAF Fairford, England Sept. 17, 2025.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)