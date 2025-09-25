This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the My Army Post App with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and ensuring the community is informed on regulations for winter tires in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 26, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 05:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88553
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111322706.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - My Army Post App and Winter Tires, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.