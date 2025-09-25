Roomba Pong Tournament

A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of an upcoming Roomba Pong event at the Tierra Kay Liberty Center, October 17th, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert J. Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 13:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88552
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111320970.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
