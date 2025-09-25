Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roomba Pong Tournament

    CUBA

    09.24.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Hicks 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of an upcoming Roomba Pong event at the Tierra Kay Liberty Center, October 17th, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert J. Hicks)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 13:09
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88552
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111320970.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roomba Pong Tournament, by PO2 Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

