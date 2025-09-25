A 30-second spot about the opportunity to join the U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Camp Humphreys Youth Orchestra. The youth orchestra is an educational program designed to support youth in the USAG Camp Humphreys community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 23:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88530
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111319601.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Humphreys Youth Orchestra, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
