    Roll Call - Episode #72

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison and Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Hear the story of Tech Sgt. Rashaad Adams as he runs his final lap of obtaining his PhD. How does he do it? Listen to find out.

