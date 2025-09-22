Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 24SEP25: Fleet Treats and Change of Command

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.23.2025

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    250924-N-FJ198-1002 SASEBO, Japan
    The USO hosted captain fleet treats at Fleet Landing onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sep. 17, 2025; Captain Johnathan Hopkins relieved Captain Les Sobol as commander of Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan on Sep. 19, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 23:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88504
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111316434.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Yakota
    7th Fleet Command
    CFAS Sasebo
    USO Fleet Activities Sasebo
    AFN Sasebo

