NEWSCAST 24SEP25: Fleet Treats and Change of Command

SASEBO, Japan
The USO hosted captain fleet treats at Fleet Landing onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sep. 17, 2025; Captain Johnathan Hopkins relieved Captain Les Sobol as commander of Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan on Sep. 19, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)
Date Taken:
09.23.2025
Date Posted:
09.23.2025 23:11
Category:
Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88504
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111316434.mp3
Length:
00:02:00
Location:
SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
