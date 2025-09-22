NEWSCAST 19SEP25: 9/11 Fitness Challenge & CFAS CPO Pinning

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Sep. 19, 2025)
Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fitness hosted a fitness challenge onboard Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Sep. 11, 2025, to commemorate the events of Sep. 11, 2001, and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo conducted a chief pinning ceremony Sep. 16, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)
