Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 19SEP25: 9/11 Fitness Challenge & CFAS CPO Pinning

    NEWSCAST 19SEP25: 9/11 Fitness Challenge & CFAS CPO Pinning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Sep. 19, 2025)
    Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fitness hosted a fitness challenge onboard Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Sep. 11, 2025, to commemorate the events of Sep. 11, 2001, and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo conducted a chief pinning ceremony Sep. 16, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 01:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88490
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111313544.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 19SEP25: 9/11 Fitness Challenge & CFAS CPO Pinning, by PO3 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fitness Challenge
    navy chief navy pride
    9/11
    Chief Mess

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download