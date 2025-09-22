In this conversation, Charlie Washington, Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator at Fort Campbell, discusses how the safe and secure storage of firearms, medications and other potentially lethal items can save lives.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 11:43
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88489
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111311672.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:47
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast - SPM Episode 6: Lethal Means Safety, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.