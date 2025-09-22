Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - SPM Episode 6: Lethal Means Safety

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    In this conversation, Charlie Washington, Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator at Fort Campbell, discusses how the safe and secure storage of firearms, medications and other potentially lethal items can save lives.

