    Support for Military Parents Without Judgment, Part 2

    Support for Military Parents Without Judgment, Part 2

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    This episode continues our deep dive into the New Parent Support Program, featuring insights from a Marine Corps spouse and her home visitor. Discover how playgroups and home visits can create a lifeline for new parents. From playgroups to one-on-one visits, NPSP can help parents build confidence and connections in the midst of military life. It’s not about having all the answers — it’s about showing up, being real and finding support in unexpected places.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Sarah Grantham, an NPSP home visitor; and Cassidy Babin, a military spouse and mom at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Together, they share how the program — a free, voluntary service — can be a trusted anchor for new parents navigating life far from family.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/new-parent-support-program/ to learn about the NPSP resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

