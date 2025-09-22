Support for Military Parents Without Judgment, Part 2

This episode continues our deep dive into the New Parent Support Program, featuring insights from a Marine Corps spouse and her home visitor. Discover how playgroups and home visits can create a lifeline for new parents. From playgroups to one-on-one visits, NPSP can help parents build confidence and connections in the midst of military life. It’s not about having all the answers — it’s about showing up, being real and finding support in unexpected places.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Sarah Grantham, an NPSP home visitor; and Cassidy Babin, a military spouse and mom at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Together, they share how the program — a free, voluntary service — can be a trusted anchor for new parents navigating life far from family.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/new-parent-support-program/ to learn about the NPSP resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



