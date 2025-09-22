A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the dangers of tobacco and nicotine and how to get help with quitting. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 10:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88485
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111311302.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Quit Tobacco, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.