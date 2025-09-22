KMC Update - Insider Threat Awareness and Red Cross Emergency Funds

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88482" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Corey Little, 86th Airlift Wing Counter-Insider Threat liaison, provided information on when to suspect and report an insider threat, on Sept. 18, 2025. Meanwhile, Paul Butler, Red Cross chapter director, shared information on funds for service members who need to take emergency leave, on Sept. 18, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)