KMC Update - Insider Threat Awareness and Red Cross Emergency Funds

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Corey Little, 86th Airlift Wing Counter-Insider Threat liaison, provided information on when to suspect and report an insider threat, on Sept. 18, 2025. Meanwhile, Paul Butler, Red Cross chapter director, shared information on funds for service members who need to take emergency leave, on Sept. 18, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
