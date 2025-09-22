Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Insider Threat Awareness and Red Cross Emergency Funds

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.21.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Corey Little, 86th Airlift Wing Counter-Insider Threat liaison, provided information on when to suspect and report an insider threat, on Sept. 18, 2025. Meanwhile, Paul Butler, Red Cross chapter director, shared information on funds for service members who need to take emergency leave, on Sept. 18, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 10:27
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    KMC
    reporting
    emergency leave
    grants
    Red Cross
    Insider Threat Awareness month

