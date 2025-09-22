Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Southern European Task Force, Africa Host Theater Security Cooperation - News in One, Sept. 12, 2025

    Southern European Task Force, Africa Host Theater Security Cooperation - News in One, Sept. 12, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa hosted a theater security cooperation workshop at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. The workshop focused on strengthening the unit's ability to support and improve interoperability and regional partnerships.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 10:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88479
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111310730.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern European Task Force, Africa Host Theater Security Cooperation - News in One, Sept. 12, 2025, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    SETAF AF
    AFRICOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download