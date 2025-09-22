Southern European Task Force, Africa Host Theater Security Cooperation - News in One, Sept. 12, 2025

In this News In One:



U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa hosted a theater security cooperation workshop at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. The workshop focused on strengthening the unit's ability to support and improve interoperability and regional partnerships.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)