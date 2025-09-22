Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 17SEP25: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & US - Australia Joint Exercises

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.21.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    250917-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor those lost in the tragic attacks on September 11th, 2001; the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Navy concluded joint exercises in the South China Sea on September 16th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 22:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88475
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111310508.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, NEWSCAST 17SEP25: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & US - Australia Joint Exercises, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Austrailain Navy
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

