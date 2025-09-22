250917-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan
Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor those lost in the tragic attacks on September 11th, 2001; the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Navy concluded joint exercises in the South China Sea on September 16th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
This work, NEWSCAST 17SEP25: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & US - Australia Joint Exercises, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
