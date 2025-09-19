Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 167 Build Strong With Us Series - Dylan Edwards – Chief Ranger – Norfolk and Bull Shoals Lake

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 167 Build Strong With Us Series - Dylan Edwards – Chief Ranger – Norfolk and Bull Shoals Lake

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Audio by Emily M Chavolla 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    In this edition we talk with US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Dylan Edwards the Chief Ranger at Norfolk and Bull Shoals Lake within the Little Rock District of Arkansas

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 14:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88473
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111307731.mp3
    Length: 00:31:32
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle - Seson 4
    Track # 18
    Disc # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 167 Build Strong With Us Series - Dylan Edwards – Chief Ranger – Norfolk and Bull Shoals Lake, by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download