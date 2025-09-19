Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Suicide Awareness and Field Study Classes

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on suicide awareness with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and field study classes with Jerry Barnett, University of Maryland Global Campus National Test Center and Program coordinator, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 07:54
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    suicide awareness
    UMGC

