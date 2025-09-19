A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on suicide awareness with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and field study classes with Jerry Barnett, University of Maryland Global Campus National Test Center and Program coordinator, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 07:54
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88469
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111306392.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Suicide Awareness and Field Study Classes, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.