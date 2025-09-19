Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Halloween Trivia

    Radio Spot - Halloween Trivia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second spot on Halloween Trivia with Chucks Pub Trivia that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Sept. 19, 2025, to Oct. 31, 2025, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 07:57
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88468
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111306390.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Halloween Trivia, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    trivia
    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download