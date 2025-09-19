Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Radio Newscast: Seabees in Cabo Verde

    SPAIN

    09.18.2025

    Audio by Seaman Kayla Hepburn 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (September 19, 2025) Chief Warrant Officer 5 Chris Vollmer and Engineering Aid 1st Class Dylan Maznicki, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), came into AFN Rota to talk about the regiment's humanitarian aid mission in Cabo Verde Sept. 19, 2025. 22 Naval Construction Regiment commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kayla R. Hepburn)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 05:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
