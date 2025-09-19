AFN Rota Radio Newscast: Seabees in Cabo Verde

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88464" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (September 19, 2025) Chief Warrant Officer 5 Chris Vollmer and Engineering Aid 1st Class Dylan Maznicki, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), came into AFN Rota to talk about the regiment's humanitarian aid mission in Cabo Verde Sept. 19, 2025. 22 Naval Construction Regiment commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kayla R. Hepburn)