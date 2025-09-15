Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Firefighters Train in Flames

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Firefighters Train in Flames

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.18.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II and Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s live fire burn training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 8, 2025. The training reinforced fire suppression and containment strategies and tactics, bolstering Aviano’s readiness and ability to defend and deliver combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 05:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88462
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Firefighters Train in Flames, by SrA Richard Rubio II and A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31 CES, Firefighter, Emergency, Aviano Air Base, Training, Live Fire Burn

