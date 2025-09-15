American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s live fire burn training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 8, 2025. The training reinforced fire suppression and containment strategies and tactics, bolstering Aviano’s readiness and ability to defend and deliver combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 05:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88462
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111306360.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Firefighters Train in Flames, by SrA Richard Rubio II and A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.