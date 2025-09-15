Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Saber Junction 25

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Saber Junction 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.18.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II and Airman Hayden Henley

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 57th Rescue Squadron’s participation in U.S. Army-led exercise Saber Junction 25 with NATO Allies and partners at the 7th Army Training Command’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, 14 Aug. - 21 Sept., 2025. The 57 RQS participation in Saber Junction 25 highlighted how Air Force Special Warfare forces remain ready and postured to integrate with Army and NATO ground units in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 05:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88458
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111306324.mp3
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Saber Junction 25, by SrA Richard Rubio II and Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing, Multinational, PJ, 57th Rescue Squadron, Special Warfare, Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download