AFN Aviano Radio News: Saber Junction 25

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 57th Rescue Squadron’s participation in U.S. Army-led exercise Saber Junction 25 with NATO Allies and partners at the 7th Army Training Command’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, 14 Aug. - 21 Sept., 2025. The 57 RQS participation in Saber Junction 25 highlighted how Air Force Special Warfare forces remain ready and postured to integrate with Army and NATO ground units in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)