American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 57th Rescue Squadron’s participation in U.S. Army-led exercise Saber Junction 25 with NATO Allies and partners at the 7th Army Training Command’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, 14 Aug. - 21 Sept., 2025. The 57 RQS participation in Saber Junction 25 highlighted how Air Force Special Warfare forces remain ready and postured to integrate with Army and NATO ground units in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 05:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88458
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111306324.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Saber Junction 25, by SrA Richard Rubio II and Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.