In this episode, Senior Producer Alanna Youngblood picks the brain of NPS’ Director of
International Graduate Programs Mr. Danial Pick. In this interview they both explore topics and
concepts ranging from Language, Culture, and Diplomacy to Special Operations and
Counterterrorism Insights to Personnel and Career reflections. Strap in for quite the adventure!
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 18:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88452
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111305704.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:43
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 72 – International Insight with Mr. Dino Pick Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
