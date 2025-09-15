250915-N-KW172-1002 , SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion for a FREE Sasebo City tour through the Sasebo Outdoor Adventure Center on Sunday, September 21st! The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
This work, OAC Local Sasebo City Walk PROMO, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski
