The Contracting Experience - Episode 72: Accidental Entrepreneur: Lauren Wittenberg Weiner's unruly success, from military spouse to hundred-million dollar CEO

This episode of The Contracting Experience welcomes Lauren Wittenberg Weiner, Founder and CEO of WWC Global, a company that grew from a small military spouse-led consultancy into a hundred-million dollar powerhouse, ultimately securing a $200 million contract with U.S. Special Operations Command. Lauren shares her journey as an "accidental entrepreneur," detailing how her experience as a military spouse led her to identify a need and create a thriving business. She discusses her early days working as a White House employee, and how a proposal from her to-be husband led to her moving to Italy. She highlights the challenges military spouses face in pursuing professional careers, especially overseas, and how that inspired her to start WWC Global.



Lauren delves into the lessons she learned as WWC Global scaled, including navigating the "valley of death" between small and large business. She emphasizes the importance of relationships in government contracting, while acknowledging the rise of non-traditional defense contractors. She shares the "secret sauce" behind securing the $200 million SOCOM contract, stressing the importance of hard work, assembling the right team, and crafting a compelling proposal. She also touches on common misunderstandings between government and industry, advocating for better communication and collaboration. Finally, she discusses her leadership style, described as "unruly within the rules," and offers advice to those starting out in the acquisition world, emphasizing the importance of public service and making a meaningful impact.



Tune in to hear Lauren's inspiring story and gain valuable insights into the world of government contracting. Discover the lessons she learned on her path to success and her advice for fostering better collaboration between government and industry.



***This podcast episode and the mention of non-federal entities does not constitute or imply official endorsement on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Air Force or Department of Defense. The Department of the Air Force does not endorse any non-federal entities, companies, products, or services. The views expressed within this podcast are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.***



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.