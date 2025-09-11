The Resilience Round Up Podcast - SPM Episode 4: Holistic Wellness

In this conversation, Mr. Chad Conley, Head of Military Engagement at Spartan, discusses how to wake up each day with intention and gratitude through daily engagement with those who matter most in our lives.