Legends Among Us - 2025 Trooper of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88401" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

CH Phipps sits down with SGT Justin Toepel, the 2025 Trooper of the Year (TOTY) for 3d CR. Justin, currently serving as a mortarman in Ironhawk Troop, Thunder Squadron, shares his TOTY experience from this past summer. He also dives into how he's leveraged personal setbacks to maintain a competitive spirit while leading Troopers within his squad. SGT Toepel provides some great insights on what true intrinsic motivation looks like, even under the most challenging of situations. A great listen! (Recorded on 8 September 2025.)