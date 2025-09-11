CH Phipps sits down with SGT Justin Toepel, the 2025 Trooper of the Year (TOTY) for 3d CR. Justin, currently serving as a mortarman in Ironhawk Troop, Thunder Squadron, shares his TOTY experience from this past summer. He also dives into how he's leveraged personal setbacks to maintain a competitive spirit while leading Troopers within his squad. SGT Toepel provides some great insights on what true intrinsic motivation looks like, even under the most challenging of situations. A great listen! (Recorded on 8 September 2025.)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 15:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88401
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111292932.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legends Among Us - 2025 Trooper of the Year, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.