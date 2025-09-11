Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legends Among Us - 2025 Trooper of the Year

    Legends Among Us - 2025 Trooper of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    CH Phipps sits down with SGT Justin Toepel, the 2025 Trooper of the Year (TOTY) for 3d CR. Justin, currently serving as a mortarman in Ironhawk Troop, Thunder Squadron, shares his TOTY experience from this past summer. He also dives into how he's leveraged personal setbacks to maintain a competitive spirit while leading Troopers within his squad. SGT Toepel provides some great insights on what true intrinsic motivation looks like, even under the most challenging of situations. A great listen! (Recorded on 8 September 2025.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 15:28
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88401
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111292932.mp3
    Length: 00:32:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legends Among Us - 2025 Trooper of the Year, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ironhawk Troop
    Thunder Squadron
    3d Cavalry Regiment
    mortar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download