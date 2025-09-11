Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - SPM Episode 3: Financial Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    In this conversation, Dr. Cindy Morita, an Accredited Financial Counselor, discusses financial readiness for Soldiers experiencing hardship and highlights strategies and resources that can help them regain control of their finances.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 14:35
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:08:34
    Location: US
