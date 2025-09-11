The Resilience Round Up Podcast - SPM Episode 3: Financial Readiness

In this conversation, Dr. Cindy Morita, an Accredited Financial Counselor, discusses financial readiness for Soldiers experiencing hardship and highlights strategies and resources that can help them regain control of their finances.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 14:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88399
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111289547.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
