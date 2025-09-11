Refuel Radio: Col. Ghormley’s Fini-Cast

On the eleventh edition of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, sits down with Col. Ryan Brader, the 507th ARW deputy commander.

Together, they explore leadership philosophies and the legacy you leave as a commander.

The 507th Air Refueling Wing, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma, operates out of Tinker Air Force Base, supporting global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command.