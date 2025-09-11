On the eleventh edition of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, sits down with Col. Ryan Brader, the 507th ARW deputy commander.
Together, they explore leadership philosophies and the legacy you leave as a commander.
The 507th Air Refueling Wing, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma, operates out of Tinker Air Force Base, supporting global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 10:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88396
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111288558.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:35
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Refuel Radio: Col. Ghormley’s Fini-Cast, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.