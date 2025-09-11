Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Air Force Gaming

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Air Force Gaming

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.11.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Air Force Gaming website for service members at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Air Force Gaming connects service members and their families through gaming, bolstering a community through common interests and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 10:22
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Air Force Gaming, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wyvern Nation, Aviano Air Base, Airmen, Air Force Gaming, Discord, Video Games

